Carlow girl Shauntelle Tynan is now cancer free after experimental US treatment

Shauntelle Tynan has revealed she is now cancer free after travelling to the US for an experimental treatment.

The brave girl couldn’t help but share the good news with those following her journey on social media.

Shauntelle suffered from a rare form of cancer and stole the hearts of the nation when her video to help get her to America for treatment went viral.

The 20-year-old smashed her original target of €500,000 and went on to raise over €750,000.

While in the US receiving treatment Shauntelle and her family were affected by the flooding in Houston as a result of Hurricane Harvey but thankfully made it to safety.

Shauntelle has been keeping well-wishers up-to-date about her life through her YouTube channel, saying how she “wants to film the good parts and the bad parts” of living with cancer.

Congrats to Shauntelle and her family.