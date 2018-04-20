Carlow Gardaí renew appeal for help in finding man missing since last month

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public's help in finding a missing 30-year-old man from Carlow.

Gardaí have said Rafal Filipowicz - who lives at Green Road - was last seen at around 8am on Friday, March 16, in the area of Portlaoise General Hospital.

He is described as being five foot 11 inches tall, with brown hair and a tattoo on his right forearm.

When last seen he was wearing a red polo shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured runners.

Anyone who has seen Rafal is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.