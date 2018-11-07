Carlow credit union chief seeks injunction preventing dismissal

By Ann O'Loughlin

The chief executive of a credit union is seeking an injunction preventing his dismissal for alleged gross misconduct, the High Court heard.

Eugene Kearns, CEO of Carlow and District Credit Union, was granted injunctions restraining his employer from publishing his dismissal and from appointing anyone in his place pending further order.

Mr Justice Tony O'Connor also granted Marguerite Bolger SC, for Mr Kearns, permission to serve at short notice intention to bring proceedings injuncting his dismissal.

Ms Bolger said he was told last Friday he was being dismissed for purported gross misconduct. He strongly denies the claim.

In a one-side-only represented application, Ms Bolger said his client sought undertakings from the credit union in relation to the publication of his dismissal and his replacement but they were not forthcoming.

The judge said the case could come back to court on Friday.