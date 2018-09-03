Career guidance services need total overhaul, Ibec claims

Business group Ibec is calling for a total overhaul of career guidance services.

It has published a report that shows the current model is not catering for the country's rapidly changing labour market.

The report shows that career guidance services are under-resourced, offer disjointed support to individuals later in life and are out of tune with the needs of employers.

Senior Executive Kara McGann says better support for post-primary school career guidance is particularly urgent.

"We need to supplement the current provision with a specialist careers advisory service that we feel could be supported by the national training fund," she said.

"That specialist careers advisory service would very much work with the school guidance councellors hand-in-hand.

This would enable students to identify their interests, their skills and competences, manage their transitions and make the appropriate decisions to meet their needs.

Digital Desk