Car rammed in Dublin, man in hospital after being chased and attacked by gang

A man has been injured following an assault and the ramming of a car in Dublin's north inner city.

The early morning attack has led to major delays for rush-hour commuters.

The man has been taken to the Mater Hospital after being attacked near the IFSC this morning.

It happened after a car rammed another vehicle at Beresford Place at around 5am.

Two men abandoned the car that had been targeted and fled on foot.

They were chased by a number of men from the second vehicle and the male passenger was assaulted at Custom House Plaza.

His injuries are not life-threatening and the driver of the car was unhurt.

No arrests have been made and gardaí say their investigations are continuing.

- Digital Desk