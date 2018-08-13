Car rammed in Dublin, man in hospital after being chased and attacked by gang
13/08/2018 - 06:47:00
A man has been injured following an assault and the ramming of a car in Dublin's north inner city.
The early morning attack has led to major delays for rush-hour commuters.
The man has been taken to the Mater Hospital after being attacked near the IFSC this morning.
It happened after a car rammed another vehicle at Beresford Place at around 5am.
Two men abandoned the car that had been targeted and fled on foot.
They were chased by a number of men from the second vehicle and the male passenger was assaulted at Custom House Plaza.
His injuries are not life-threatening and the driver of the car was unhurt.
No arrests have been made and gardaí say their investigations are continuing.
- Digital Desk