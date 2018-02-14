Car owners could face jail for allowing learners drive alone

Car owners could face jail for letting learner drivers use their vehicle without supervision.

The Cabinet agreed on an amendment to the Road Traffic Bill yesterday, which is due to be considered later this month.

If passed, car owners could face a fine of up to €2,000 and have their vehicle seized if a learner driver is caught in it unaccompanied.

Currently only the learner faces prosecution, with 10,600 penalty points issued to unaccompanied drivers last year.

- Digital Desk