CAO Round Zero offers released today

CAO Round Zero offers have been issued today to almost 4,000 applicants.

The offers are available to view online now on the CAO website.

Round Zero offers are for applicants who are not relying on Leaving Cert results.

It also applies to graduate entry medicine applicants, mature applicants or deferred applicants.

People who received offers in Round Zero must accept them by August 9.

Round 1 offers for Leaving Cert students will be released on August 20.

Digital Desk