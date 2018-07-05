CAO issue Round A offers

CAO Round A Offers are being made available online this morning.

More than 6,207 students can find out what college places they have been offered from 6am.

Students can log onto cao.ie this morning to find out what you've been offered.

Successful applicants will also receive a paper offer notice by post, an email and a text message - if they have selected this option - with details of their offer.

Round A offers mainly concern mature applicants, mature nursing/midwifery applicants, and deferred applicants, but offers are also issued to some who have completed an access course, or those who may have to make visa arrangements.

The 'Reply Date' by which Round A offers must be accepted is Thursday, July 12, at 5:15pm.