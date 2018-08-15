Cannabis worth €24k seized in Dublin
Cannabis believed to be worth €24,000 has been seized in Dublin.
The drugs were found during the search of a house in Lucan yesterday morning.
The seizure was made as a result of a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Ronanstown.
A 25-year-old man arrested at the scene has been questioned and released without charge.
Investigations are ongoing.
- Digital Desk
