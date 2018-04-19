Cannabis worth €1m seized in Dublin
Gardaí in Finglas have arrested one man and seized a substantial amount of cannabis in Finglas South, Dublin yesterday afternoon.
As part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs, Gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Finglas obtained a search warrant to search a house in Finglas South.
During the search, cannabis herb (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of approximately €1 million was seized.
A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is detained at Finglas Garda Station.
Investigations ongoing.
Digital Desk