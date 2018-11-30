Cannabis coffee shop allowed to reopen in Waterford

An Amsterdam-style coffee shop in Waterford City has been given approval to reopen.

Blooms Cafe sells cannabis products and hemp teas below the 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) limit and high levels of cannabidiol (CBD) for relaxation and stress relief.

According to The Times Ireland Edition, Gardaí took some of the products for testing last month, which resulted in the temporary closure of the store.

In a Facebook post, the cafe owners said they almost had to permanently close, but will be reopening this weekend.

READ MORE: Dana wins appeal over costs security in defamation action

In their post, they said: "After a long and painful 5 weeks that almost resulted in permanent closure of our lovely little cafe - more on this later - we are elated to be able to back our beautiful CBD hemp flowers/buds.

"Cafe reopens Saturday morning - 8am sharp!

"Thank you all for your continued support and positive energy."