Cannabis and cocaine worth €90,000 seized in Dublin

Drugs worth €90,000 have been seized by gardaí following the search of a home in Dublin.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled substances in the Ballymun District, a residential property was searched in Dolmen Court Ballymun Dublin 11.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered cocaine and cannabis and over €20,000.

Three men were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Ballymun Garda station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

A number of follow up searches were also carried out where a stun gun and a number of expensive electrical items were seized by gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.

