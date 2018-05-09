Cannabis and cocaine worth €15,000 seized in Tallaght

Cannabis and cocaine thought to be worth €15,000 has been seized in West Dublin.

The drugs were found when officers searched a house in Tallaght this morning.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested, and is being held at Tallaght Garda Station.

The seizure was part of ongoing joint investigation targeting drug importations in West Dublin.

Investigations are continuing.

