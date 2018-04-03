Cancer research fellowship set up to remember author Emma Hannigan

A research fellowship in honour of author Emma Hannigan has been announced by Breast Cancer Ireland.

The best-selling author from Bray Co. Wicklow passed away last month from the illness after a decade-long fight.

Before she died, Emma raised €126,000 for cancer research.

Speaking to East Coast FM, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland Aisling Hurley said Emma was an incredible woman.

"We just felt it was fitting that we do something that we could remember Emma by and do it for perpetuity.

"I spoke to her family and our board had a suggestion to create the Emma Hannigan research fellowship.

"She was an amazing ambassador, she would offer to go to presentations and talks, she was there as a support for lots of people who were diagnosed with breast cancer.

She was just an inspiring woman.

Digital Desk