Cancer patient support group calls for screening test issues to be addressed

Cervical screening test issues must be addressed as a matter of urgency, a cancer patient support group has said.

The 221+ group, which was set up to represent the more than 221 women affected by the cervical cancer controversy, said that CervicalCheck test results are being reported, on average, within 22 weeks of the test being taken.

A spokeswoman for the group said that these results would previously have been made available to women within two to four weeks.

“The current situation is totally unacceptable and must be addressed as a matter of urgency,” the spokeswoman added.

It comes after it emerged this week that thousands of women will have to undergo repeat smear tests.

Some 6,000 women will have to have the repeat tests because their slides were not checked within the acceptable time frame.

This entire and wider problem must be addressed as a matter of urgency

These specific tests were carried out by Quest Laboratories on behalf of CervicalCheck in relation to the standard HPV tests.

The Health Service Executive is to write to GPs and women impacted by the latest issue next week.

Earlier this week, Fianna Fail’s Dara Calleary accused the Health Minister of “putting his head in the sand” over ongoing problems with the cervical screening service.

Mr Calleary said: “The hike in demand has led to a massive delay and is undermining the system, and a scheme which is essentially important, and we all believe in that scheme, is once again under huge pressure.”

In a statement, 221+ said: “We appreciate that an additional 84,000 women came forward for screening in 2018, as a direct outcome of concerns about the CervicalCheck audit, however, the capacity must be found as a matter of urgency to clear the present delays and the backlog.

“Whereas it is to be welcomed that the HSE has communicated openly on these two issues – it sill raises questions about the capacity of our health services to respond effectively to women’s health issues.

“This entire and wider problem must be addressed as a matter of urgency.

“Dr Gabriel Scally in his highly regarded report on the CervicalCheck debacle included 50 well-considered recommendations.

“All of these recommendations must now be implemented to a specific timeframe, so that the deeply concerning issues that have emerged around women’s healthcare in the past 10 months can be tackled and resolved.

“We again urge women to avail of the cervical smear test – this test does save lives.”

- Press Association