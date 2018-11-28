Camper van, cash and luxury watch seized during searches in Dublin and Galway

A number of vehicles, cash and documents have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau following searches across Dublin and Galway this morning.

Five residential properties and four businesses in Dublin were searched while one business premises was searched in Galway.

A Fiat Camper Van worth €100,000 was seized by the CAB today.

Among the items seized were a Fiat Camper Van worth €100,000, a VW Transporter valued at €20,000, a VW Golf worth €13,500, cash of around £3,500, and a ladies Rolex watch.

Some documents and electronic devices were also seized.

Over the course of the operation, two people were arrested by local gardaí, one as part of a robbery investigation and one as part of an assault investigation.

Documents and a number of electronic devices are being examined by investigating officers.

Speaking today Chief Superintendent Clavin, CAB Bureau Chief said, "The CAB investigation into assets suspected of being derived from Criminal conduct is continuing and today’s search operation represents significant progress in the investigation".

