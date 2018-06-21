Campaigners say exclusions zones an 'important issue' for new abortion legislation

Abortion rights campaigners say the issue of exclusion zones is one of the main things that need to be dealt with by the new legislation.

Maternity hospitals have seen posters of foetuses appear outside their premises in recent weeks and have been tweeting to warn women.

Orla O'Connor from the National Women's Council of Ireland has said they want to ensure there is no interference.

She said: "We will be closely looking at things like exclusion zones so that there is no intimidation of women accessing services wherever they access them whether it's in their GPs or in hospitals.

"We'll also be looking carefully at conscientious objection because that's important that there's no interference and that there is a smooth service and that women know that they will be dealt with compassionately and their needs will be met."

