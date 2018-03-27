Campaigners mark first anniversary of law criminalising men who pay for sex

Campaigners are calling for more effective enforcement of a law that criminalises men who pay for sex.

A coalition of groups are today marking the first anniversary of the legislation, but say more can be done.

They want the government to promote greater awareness of the law, which also gives protections to people who are being sexually exploited.

Denise Charlton from UCD's Sexual Exploitation Research Project says the measure has helped some women.

"What we're hearing anecdotally, primarily from women," she said.

She added: "What the women are saying is that they feel more able to report crime to the police, or to engage with the police, knowing that it isn't a criminal offence for them anymore."