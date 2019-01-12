Campaigners holding 'plant-in' to save community garden in Dublin city

File image of a gardener working on an allotment. Photo: iStock

Campaigners are holding a "plant-in" at a community garden and allotments today to highlight the fact that they want to be allowed to continue to use the facility.

Members of the public will plant spring bulbs at Weaver Square Community Garden and Allotments in Dublin 8 as a "gesture of hope that the garden will be allowed to continue".

Plans have been unveiled for the site to be replaced with social housing units.

Samantha McCaffrey, one of the organisers, says they hope planners may reconsider.

"[It has been] eight years of growing, planting, getting to know each other.

"We are all locals, most of us in apartments with no gardens, in an area that has the lowest level of green space in the city, so we really value it," she said.