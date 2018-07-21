Campaigners call for fresh Stardust inquest

Campaigners are calling for a fresh inquest into the Stardust tragedy.

They've been hosting stalls in Dublin and Galway today as part of the Stardust postcard campaign in an effort to gather signatures and raise support.

The nightclub fire broke out on Valentine's night in Artane in Dublin in 1981, claiming 48 lives.

MEP Lynn Boylan was speaking today at one of the stalls in Ballyfermot in Dublin.

She says an inquest is vital to give closure to the families:

"Well I suppose they're worn down," she said.

"In many cases, a lot of the parents themselves have died but I think this campaign has inspired them with new energy because they really believe that it's something tangible, to ask for an inquest."

"I think most people will say the bare minimum is wanted, it's not about money it's about answers," she said.

