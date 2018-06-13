Campaigners against Ringaskiddy incinerator to hold protest during Royal visit

Campaigners against a proposed waste incinerator in Cork are to use the Royal visit to hold a protest.

They say they will hold a silent and peaceful protest when Britain's Prince Charles's visits the Irish Naval Service Head Quarters in Haulbowline tomorrow.

The controversial €160M Ringaskiddy site recently got planning permission from An Bord Pleanana after years of delays.

The facility, to be built by Indaver, will process 240,000 tonnes of waste every year.

The plans to build a waste-to-energy incinerator were met with ''anger and frustration'' by locals when they were announced last month.

Meanwhile, a Go Fund Me page set up to raise money for a judicial review of An Bord Pleanana's decision is close to topping €50,000.

