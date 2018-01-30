Campaigner hoping for respectful debate as Government confirms plan to hold repeal referendum

A leading Pro-choice campaigner has said that she expects the referendum campaign will be more respectful than previous ones.

The Government last night confirmed that it aims to hold a referendum on the constitutional amendment on abortion by the end of May.

Ailbhe Smyth, convenor of the Coalition to Repeal the 8th Amendment, believes that voters have a better understanding of the issue today than in the past.

"My own experience over 35 years is that it has got easier with each referendum," he said.

"It is very divisive, but I do think that there is a spirit in Ireland now which says: 'There is a problem here, we really want to find a solution, we do need to address it'."

Speaking last night, Children's Minister Katherine Zappone also said that she hopes both sides will be respectful.

"The way has been cleared for the people to have their say on the Eighth Amendment," she said.

"And as we continue our preparations for the referendum, it is my firm hope that we will have a respectful debate, based on the facts."

