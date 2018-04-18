Campaign to encourage switch to electric cars launches today

The country's first ever public information campaign on electric cars is being launched today.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten TD will officially launch the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) #DrivingElectric Campaign today.

The campaign aims to encourage people to switch to a more sustainable alternative to petrol and diesel.

Transport currently accounts for a third of Ireland’s energy requirement and related carbon emissions

In Norway, experts expect at least 40% of their traffic to soon be made up of electric vehicles.

Ståle Frydenlund is with the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association and says the Scandinavian country offers major incentives for people willing to drive electric vehicles.

"You have no sales tax, you have no VAT, to buy one you have no taxes in the first place, you pay what the car actually costs," he said.

"When you have it, you get exceptions from parking and toll roads," he said.

The campaign will be launched at 1pm today in the RDS on the opening day of the SEAI Energy Show 2018 which runs from 18-19 April 2018.

- Digital Desk