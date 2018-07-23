Campaign highlights alcohol use among teens

There is a call to delay the age at which young people drink alcohol.

The 'Drink is a Drug' campaign is making the call to ensure conversations around alcohol take place at an early age before teens experiment.

Campaign spokesperson Declan Bourke says alcohol is a dangerous drug.

"The campaign basically is there to highlight the harmful health and developmental consequences of alcohol consumption, specifically among teens and to help encourage parents and other influencers to delay the age at which young people partake in this drug," he said.

Why now? We believe that to a large degree people turn a blind eye to alcohol and teens.

Digital Desk