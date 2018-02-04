Campaign group dub Green Party councillors attempt to censor Savethe8th billboard as “shameful”

Former Green Party TD and party councillor Ciarán Cuffe has been criticised for what the Savethe8th campaign had dubbed as a shameful attempt at censorship.

On twitter yesterday, Mr Cuffe announced that he would be writing to the advertising standards agency of Ireland (ASAI) to seek to have a billboard from the campaign removed.

Just writing up my complaint to Advertising Standards Authority @The_ASAI about dodgy #SaveThe8th billboard on Parnell Street. Misleading pic and wording pic.twitter.com/6dOtzM6h6b — Ciarán Cuffe (@CiaranCuffe) February 3, 2018

Responding to Mr. Cuffe today Niamh UiBhrian of Savethe8th said Mr Cuffe's comments were 'utterly shameful'

“One in five pregnancies in the UK end in abortion. That figure is not disputed. A poll by our colleagues in the Pro-Life campaign last year showed that only 6% of the Irish public are aware of this fact. Perhaps Mr. Cuffe is amongst them.

"In this debate, it is essential that the public has access to the facts about the consequences of the decision they are being asked to take. We are being asked to endorse a UK-style abortion regime, and the facts about abortion in the UK are therefore very relevant to the debate.

"Mr. Cuffe’s attempt to censor our message, which will not succeed, is utterly shameful. If Mr. Cuffe wants to debate our posters and their message in public, we will be happy to engage him at any time, and in any place. If nothing else, it will raise awareness of the facts which he is trying to cover up”.