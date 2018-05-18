Calls to examine whether Ireland should build more incinerators to deal with country's waste

There is a call to examine whether we should be building more incinerators to deal with the country's waste.

It is after it was revealed Ireland only exported 7% less waste since the Poolbeg plant in Dublin opened in 2017.

Poolbeg Chimneys.

That is despite it running at capacity since December, with the potential to burn 600,000 tonnes a year.

Shane Byrne from Arklow Waste Disposal says there is a simple reason why we are still exporting so much rubbish.

He said: "We are producing more waste, that's it unfortunately.

"The stats are showing, with the introduction of the brown bin, households are actually producing more volume, more tonnage so we have to find somewhere to put in.

"Landfills can only take so many tonnes in and with the EPA restricting licences on that, it makes it more difficult."

- Digital Desk