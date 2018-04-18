Calls to ensure 'accurate and honest information' portrayed on future referendum posters

There are calls for a commission to monitor the content of referendum posters.

It comes after a number of county councils have received complaints about images, facts and figures on the material.

The posters can only be removed if they are hung incorrectly or do not have the publisher's name on them.

Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys says we need to learn from this experience.

"There's probably a role now for the electoral commission or the referendum commission in putting standards on what can be portrayed on posters.

"It's clearly caused quite an upset and I think at this stage we really need to take a breath and say we can't allow this to happen at the next controversial referendum.

"We have to put standards in, standards that there's accurate and honest information going up on posters as well."