Calls to end female genital mutilation in Ireland

The Government is being called on to take action to end female genital mutilation (FGM).

Zero Tolerance Day to End FGM is being marked around the world today to raise awareness.

Action Aid estimate around 6,000 women and girls in Ireland have been subjected to the practice.

The group is running a project in Cork to work with those who are most vulnerable.

Dr Caroline Munyi from Action Aid says FGM is a violation of women's human rights.

"Here in Ireland, it's a problem. We have it now because of migration due to people coming from practising countries," she said.

"When people migrate they also bring their culture with them, the good and the bad aspects of the culture.

"Female genital mutilation is a harmful cultural practice and a violation of the rights of women and girls."

