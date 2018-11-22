Calls for women affected by CervicalCheck scandal to be given their files

The HSE and the US labs at the centre of the cervical cancer scandal have been urged to speed up plans to give affected women their files amid claims high court cases could be lodged by next week if nothing is done.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy issued the demand after revealing she is aware of "seven or eight women who are saying they cannot get their slides".

TD Catherine Murphy has called for woman affected by the CervicalCheck scandal to receive their files.

Speaking at the latest Dáil public accounts committee meeting, Ms Murphy said there are serious issues with ongoing delays in giving women their own records on what happened during their care.

Saying "the very thing we're trying to avoid" with full access to the records "is one of the solicitors going into the high court to demand the slides", she warned:

"We need a reply by next week, but it wouldn't surprise me if it is in court before then."

Ms Murphy said it is in her view wrong the delays could force people into taking legal action to receive the files, saying such a situation would amount to "putting people through extra torture".

At a recent PAC meeting, the HSE and Department of Health said any delays in responding to women seeking access to their cervical cancer test slides is being acted on and that officials have speeded up responses to those affected.

A recent PAC meeting was told some women are facing waits of up to 70 days to access their files, an issue officials have stressed is being addressed.