Calls for Taoiseach to clarify review of Brexit backstop

There are calls for the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to clarify what agreement, if any, has been made in relation to a review of a Brexit backstop.

It comes as Mr Varadkar travels to Finland today, where Brexit is set to top the agenda in a series of meetings with Finnish leaders.

Leo Varadkar and European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee will meet with the Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Juha Sipilä.

The talks will primarily focus on Brexit as well as the European summit in December and migration issues.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach faced strong criticism, for agreeing to the idea of a review clause for the border backstop.

Sinn Féin claimed Mr Varadkar had lost his nerve.

Digital Desk