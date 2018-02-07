Calls for statue of Prince Albert to be removed from grounds of Leinster House

Dublin City Councillor is calling for a statue of Prince Albert on the grounds of Leinster House to be put in a museum.

An Oireachtas Petitions Committee is set to discuss the matter later today.

A member of the public asked for it to be removed, claiming that it is a symbol of British rule.

Independent Councillor Mannix Flynn believes that it should be moved from its current position.

"I believe it should be removed, but I don't believe it should be removed entirely out of public view, I think it should be consigned to the Collins' Barracks," he said.

"It should be put on display there as an example of such memorialisation.

"Don't forget that the person who created this piece, Mr [John Henry] Foley, was from Montgomery Street in north inner city Dublin [since renamed Foley Street], so he's an Irish artist. It is a worthy work."

Pic: Wiki Commons / Pastor Sam

- Digital desk