Calls for State to purchase Permanent TSB's buy-to-let mortgages to avoid evictions

The Government is being encouraged to take advantage of a unique opportunity to increase its housing stock and stop future evictions.

The Workers' Party is calling on the state to "think outside the box" and purchase the buy-to-let mortgages put on the market by Permanent TSB.

The party's Éilis Ryan says the move could secure the housing rights of thousands of tenants.

She said: "There are thousands of tenants living in rented homes who face eviction if the mortgage owned by their landlords is sold to vulture funds and many of those tenants don't know that they are in that situation because they don't receive any information in advance.

"What I think it shows is that we are plunged into a new housing crisis and we still haven't dealt with the results of the last housing crisis."