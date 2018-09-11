Calls for specialised bereavement support service to help families impacted by drug-related deaths

There is a need for a specialised bereavement support service for families impacted by a drug-related death throughout Ireland.

A new report from the National Family Support Network has found there is a huge level of grief, isolation and stigma that families face after the loss of a loved one through drug and alcohol misuse.

It comes as a new bereavement support service launches in Dublin's north inner city.

It is the first of its kind in Ireland and will provide support and advocacy for affected families.

Susie Grace from the NFSN is calling for support from the government so similar services can be created nationwide.

"Drug use and drug-related deaths don't discriminate, they're everywhere, it happens to everybody all over our country.

"These services need to be rolled out...because family members have nowhere to go and that's what they're telling us.

"They feel like they don't belong, they feel like they're being stigmatised. They've been stigmatised because there is drug use in their family, and they're being extra stigmatised by death."

Anyone who has been affected by a drug related death in their family and would like support is asked to call 01-8980148 or log-on to www.fsn.ie

Digital Desk