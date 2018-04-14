Calls for new Stardust fire inquest

There are calls for a new inquest into the 1981 Stardust fire in Artane in Dublin.

It is the worst fire disaster in the history of the state.

Relatives of the 48 young people who died say they are looking at all options to have new evidence considered.

Independent Deputy Tommy Broughan says the families' solicitor Darragh Mackin told a press conference in Dublin yesterday that the Attorney General has been notified.

- Digital Desk