Calls for national conversation on organ donation as 550 wait on transplant list

With 550 people on lists for heart, lung, liver, kidney and pancreas transplants - the call is being made for a national conversation about organ donation.

This week is Organ Donor Awareness week - with the focus on families talking to each other about their willingness to donate.

Claire Byrne, Feile Marley and Zoe and Mollie Marley ahead of Organ Donor Awareness Week.

Ireland's 'opt-in' system of donation is also under the spotlight.

Roscommon based journalist and advocate Gordon Ryan received a double lung transplant in Dublin's Mater Hospital five years ago.

He believes it is time for change.

He said: "At the moment there are so many people waiting on the list and I know a lot of people who died on the waiting list, who didn't get the chance.

I think if we bring in a soft opt-out system there is definitely a higher chance for people waiting for transplant.

"In that situation, it will still be vitally important for families to be consulted and they will have the final say."

- Digital Desk