Calls for Luas operator to freeze fares for at least 12 months

There are calls for Luas operator Transdev to freeze fares on its services for at least 12 months.

Since its launch in December last year, Luas Cross City has been plagued by delays, particularly during morning and evening rush hours.

Fine Gael senator Neale Richmond has now called on Transdev not to increase fares for 12 months, following what he describes as 'the poor service' being provided.

He says the high prices and disruption have left many would-be customers frustrated.

"Regular Luas users have been confronted with a plethora of absolutely inappropriate service from Luas," said Senator Richmond.

Be it delays, stoppages, overcrowding. The issue has got so bad that many people are questioning why should they be paying such high fares.

"The service has started to get a little better now, we're starting to see bigger trams. But ultimately a lot of people have lost days - have had to use alternative options rather than Luas."

