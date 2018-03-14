Calls for longer Luas trams and more frequent services

Back to Ireland Home

The company that runs the Luas in Dublin is being called on to introduce longer trams and more frequent services as a matter of urgency.

It comes after a tram broke down on the green line for the second day in a row today, leading to major delays.

Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond says the carriages are too packed, and people waiting on platforms are watching full trams pass by.

One of the trams yesterday had to stop because someone fainted because it was so overcrowded.

"If you have a tram stopped on the line for two or three minutes, that can lead to half-an-hour delays further back," he said.

- Digital Desk

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland