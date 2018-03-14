Calls for longer Luas trams and more frequent services
The company that runs the Luas in Dublin is being called on to introduce longer trams and more frequent services as a matter of urgency.
It comes after a tram broke down on the green line for the second day in a row today, leading to major delays.
We are currently experiencing a delay of up to 25 minutes on the Green Line due to a technical fault on a tram at Stillorgan. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the service disruption. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.— Luas (@Luas) March 14, 2018
Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond says the carriages are too packed, and people waiting on platforms are watching full trams pass by.
#Luas Greenline running with delays of 15 mins from Harcourt Northbound as a passenger requires assistance from the Emergency Services— Luas (@Luas) March 13, 2018
"If you have a tram stopped on the line for two or three minutes, that can lead to half-an-hour delays further back," he said.
