Calls for longer Luas trams and more frequent services

The company that runs the Luas in Dublin is being called on to introduce longer trams and more frequent services as a matter of urgency.

It comes after a tram broke down on the green line for the second day in a row today, leading to major delays.

We are currently experiencing a delay of up to 25 minutes on the Green Line due to a technical fault on a tram at Stillorgan. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the service disruption. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. — Luas (@Luas) March 14, 2018

Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond says the carriages are too packed, and people waiting on platforms are watching full trams pass by.

One of the trams yesterday had to stop because someone fainted because it was so overcrowded.

#Luas Greenline running with delays of 15 mins from Harcourt Northbound as a passenger requires assistance from the Emergency Services — Luas (@Luas) March 13, 2018

"If you have a tram stopped on the line for two or three minutes, that can lead to half-an-hour delays further back," he said.

- Digital Desk