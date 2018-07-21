Calls for investment into fire services nationwide

There has been a call for investment into the fire service nationwide.

It comes after reports of a low level of availability of staff and service vehicles this week from staff on the ground.

It has been alleged that Donnybrook, Tara Street, Phibsboro, North Strand and Dolphins Barn in Dublin were all short one fire tender each.

John Kidd, who is with the Dublin Fire Brigade, says the situation is now critical and it could result in casualties.

"Managers know when firefighters are due to retire and when they're recruited in, and you can only ask staff to work so many hours overtime," he said.

"There was a crisis there, and there is a crisis, so, unfortunately, we have now reached the peak because with people who were due to retire might not retire because it was costing them money to stay."

Digital Desk