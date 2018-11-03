Calls for investigation as clean-up of plastics spillage begins at Sandycove

Back to Ireland Home

Construction group SIAC has begun a clean-up operation at Dublin's Forty Foot and Sandycove Beach after a plastics spillage began washing up on shore.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council says it's council crews have been assisting since yesterday afternoon in a bid to expedite the operation.

The Mayor of Dun Laoghaire is calling for accountability saying the polluter must pay.

SIAC/Mantovani Group which has been contracted to redevelop the Dun Laoghaire Baths - began a major clean up operation yesterday after complaints about a plastics pollution incident at the popular bathing spot.

That operation is continuing today and for the rest of the weekend - assisted by council crews.

The plastic strips washing up along the coast are used during the process of setting cement - and a temporary halt has been placed on concrete pouring works.

The council says its keenly aware of the potential impact of the spill and it has demanded a full investigation.

The Mayor of Dun Laoghaire, Councillor Ossian Smyth says he is outraged and is demanding accountability.

Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

EnvironmentConstruction

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland