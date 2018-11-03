Calls for investigation as clean-up of plastics spillage begins at Sandycove

Construction group SIAC has begun a clean-up operation at Dublin's Forty Foot and Sandycove Beach after a plastics spillage began washing up on shore.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council says it's council crews have been assisting since yesterday afternoon in a bid to expedite the operation.

The Mayor of Dun Laoghaire is calling for accountability saying the polluter must pay.

SIAC crews continuing to undertake cleanup operation in affected Sandycove coastline areas. They are operating between Bulloch Harbour & East Pier sweeping back and forth. Assessment of near shore area also being undertaken by boat. Council teams continuing to provide assistance.

SIAC/Mantovani Group which has been contracted to redevelop the Dun Laoghaire Baths - began a major clean up operation yesterday after complaints about a plastics pollution incident at the popular bathing spot.

That operation is continuing today and for the rest of the weekend - assisted by council crews.

The plastic strips washing up along the coast are used during the process of setting cement - and a temporary halt has been placed on concrete pouring works.

The council says its keenly aware of the potential impact of the spill and it has demanded a full investigation.

The Mayor of Dun Laoghaire, Councillor Ossian Smyth says he is outraged and is demanding accountability.

Digital Desk