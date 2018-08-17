Calls for Govt to clarify if new Maternity Hospital will be run under Catholic ethos

The Government is being called on to clarify if the new National Maternity Hospital will be run under a Catholic ethos.

It will be built on the St Vincent's Hospital Campus at Elm Park in Dublin.

Controversy erupted last year when it emerged the facility would be owned by the Sisters of Charity, despite the level of taxpayer investment in the project.

The order agreed to set up a new entity to run the facility.

Dr Peter Boylan, of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, believes questions remain over how it will be run.

Dr Boylan said:"They [the Sisters of Charity] recently said that the new charity would have the adhere to the values of Mother Mary Aikenhead, the founder of the Sisters of Charity.

"Which effectively means that it would adhere to Catholic principles."

