Calls for gender equality considerations in next budget

There are calls for gender equality to be considered in the budget.

The Joint Committee on Budgetary Oversight will examine how day to day legislation impacts the role of women in society when it launches its report on Gender Budgeting.

Committee member and Labour TD Joan Burton explains the term.

She said: "Basically it's changing the basis on which budgets are prepared to actively include a consideration of budget issues as they affect women -whether that's women at work, women with childcare responsibilities, women looking after older people."

- Digital Desk