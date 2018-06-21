Calls for Gardaí to have more time to question white collar crime suspects

There are calls for Gardaí to be given more time to question white collar crime suspects.

It follows the jailing yesterday of the former Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm for fraud.

The Senior Garda who led the Anglo investigation thinks the normal 24 hours questioning of suspects isn't long enough.

Criminal barrister Barry Ward has said complex cases often progress slowly.

He said: "Everybody will have heard the caution that somebody is given when they are arrested that anything they say can be taken down in writing.

"In a garda interview, it can only move at the pace at which the garda can write down the questions and answers."