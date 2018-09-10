Calls for families affected by CervicalCheck scandal to see Scally report before it is published

There are calls for the Government to assure women and families affected by the CervicalCheck scandal that they will see the Scally report before it is published.

Labour's Health spokesperson Alan Kelly says the timing of leaks surrounding the contract negotiations with US labs is "deeply concerning".

The Scally report, which is expected to outline who knew what and why, is due out on Wednesday.

However, reports over the weekend also revealed that contracts may not be renewed for screening laboratories in the US due to demands to underwrite the legal costs of previous and future medical negligence cases.

Mr Kelly said any attempt to link the two is worrying but is also adamant the screening programme must continue.

Deputy Catherine Martin, founder of the women's parliamentary caucus, is one of many voicing concerns women and their families will be further let down if they don't hear the detail before it is made public.

Alan Kelly

Digital Desk