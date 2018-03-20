Calls for extra buses to accommodate commuters who cannot board packed trams
20/03/2018 - 07:03:35Back to Ireland Home
There are calls for extra Dublin Buses to be deployed for Luas customers who cannot board packed trams.
New longer carriages were being introduced to cope with the extra demand since the Green Line extension opened last December.
However, they have since been withdrawn while problems with their batteries are addressed.
According to The Irish Times, Green TD Catherine Martin has asked the Government to sanction extra Dublin Buses at rush hour for people unable to board trams that are too full.
Join the conversation - comment here