Calls for extra buses to accommodate commuters who cannot board packed trams

Back to Ireland Home

There are calls for extra Dublin Buses to be deployed for Luas customers who cannot board packed trams.

New longer carriages were being introduced to cope with the extra demand since the Green Line extension opened last December.

However, they have since been withdrawn while problems with their batteries are addressed.

According to The Irish Times, Green TD Catherine Martin has asked the Government to sanction extra Dublin Buses at rush hour for people unable to board trams that are too full.
KEYWORDS: dublin bus, luas, travel, dublin

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland