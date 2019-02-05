Calls for end to JobPath employment programme

Sinn Féin is calling for an end to the JobPath scheme.

The programme's designed to get the long term unemployed back to work.

The party claims two private companies who run the scheme make money on the back of jobseekers.

It also says those who refuse to take part in JobPath face financial sanctions.

Sinn Fein TD John Brady says the scheme has run its course.

"The JobPath programme needs to be ended," he said.

"The mandatory nature of JobPath and the referrals to JobPath need to cease.