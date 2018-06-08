Calls for Dart stations to be manned to help people at risk of suicide

There are calls for Dart stations to be manned at all times with trained workers who can help people at risk of suicide.

It follows two separate deaths at Dart stations in North Dublin in recent weeks.

On average, one person takes their life on the rail network every month.

Irish Rail says it is an extremely sensitive and complex issue and it works constantly with mental health charities.

Labour Senator Aodhan O’Riordan thinks having stations manned at all times with trained staff would help.

"If we had a manned presence there some kind of interaction could take place, some kind of intervention could take place," he said.

Doing nothing is not an option because we've had two incidents now in just a short number of weeks.

If you need to talk, the Samaritans are available online or by calling 116 123.

Digital Desk