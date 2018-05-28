Calls for constitutional right to housing to tackle homeless crisis

The Government has been urged to take action on the homeless crisis by making housing a human right in the country's constitution.

Homeless support organisation Inner City Helping Homeless has criticised the Government, saying TDs have not treated the homelessness and housing crisis as a national emergency.

"The housing crisis is now at peak levels and we must address that situation as a nation. The Minister must bring forward options to enshrine housing as a human right to the constitution," said ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn.

It is now time to follow in the footsteps of Portugal, Belgium and Spain, ensuring each person is afforded the right to a home.

"The private market has driven house prices to extraordinary levels we are now unable to keep up with demand.

"No person should be without a home let alone families who are forced to live in a B&Bs, hotels and family hubs.

"The Minister must realise that without rapid change in the housing market his position is becoming untenable."

