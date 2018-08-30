Call for volunteers to maintain Dublin Rape Crisis Centre helpline
30/08/2018 - 12:40:00Back to Ireland Home
The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre says it is urgently in need of people to help maintain its 24-hour helpline.
The group is also looking for volunteers to accompany people to hospitals, Garda Stations and court.
Mairead Mallon, Head of Volunteer Services, says applications for training in October can be found online.
"Because of the nature of our work we ask for our volunteers to be over 25," she said.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here