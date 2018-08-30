Call for volunteers to maintain Dublin Rape Crisis Centre helpline

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre says it is urgently in need of people to help maintain its 24-hour helpline.

The group is also looking for volunteers to accompany people to hospitals, Garda Stations and court.

Mairead Mallon, Head of Volunteer Services, says applications for training in October can be found online.

"Because of the nature of our work we ask for our volunteers to be over 25," she said.

We really don't need anybody to have any experience in counselling or anything like that because we give them any training that they need to do any of these services.

Digital Desk