Call for use of 'bendy buses' in Dublin
A social scientist wants transport bosses to bring 'bendy buses' to Dublin.
Public consultation on a massive redesign of the capital's bus network is currently underway.
Fares would be simplified and the numbering of routes would be scrapped in favour of a letter-based system.
But Associate Professor at DCU, Eoin O' Malley, believes a new fleet is needed to make services efficient.
"I'd be inclined to get away from double-decker buses, which are kind of jerky and uncomfortable," he said.
"They're bad for people with disabilities, you can't get two or three people with small children with buggies onto a bus.
Digital Desk
