Call for use of 'bendy buses' in Dublin

A social scientist wants transport bosses to bring 'bendy buses' to Dublin.

Public consultation on a massive redesign of the capital's bus network is currently underway.

Fares would be simplified and the numbering of routes would be scrapped in favour of a letter-based system.

But Associate Professor at DCU, Eoin O' Malley, believes a new fleet is needed to make services efficient.

"I'd be inclined to get away from double-decker buses, which are kind of jerky and uncomfortable," he said.

"They're bad for people with disabilities, you can't get two or three people with small children with buggies onto a bus.

I would move to bendy buses, or articulated buses. You get far more people on it, they're much smoother, they're much more comfortable.

Digital Desk