Call for 'urgent' treatment as court hears man broke into college to find portal to another dimension

By Liam Heylin

A judge said it was a matter of extreme urgency to get a bed for a 14-day Central Mental Hospital assessment for a man who broke in an art college to find a portal to another dimension free of demons.

The 24-year-old man appeared again at Cork Circuit Criminal Court following a finding last week that he was not guilty by reason of insanity to seven different charges.

Generic image of young man in distress

Prosecution barrister Donal O’Sullivan said legislation required for the accused to be examined for a period of 14 days in the Central Mental Hospital following that finding. However, a place was not available in the CMH and Judge Brian O’Callaghan remanded him on continuing bail until today to see if a place would become available.

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister said no place was available at the CMH for the man’s assessment.

Judge O’Callaghan said, “I will adjourn this to November 13. The court is expressing the view that it is extremely urgent that it would be dealt with on that date.”

The judge directed his registrar to contact the governor of the CMH expressing the extreme urgency of the situation and added, “The word, ‘annoyed’, must be included in the email.”

All of the counts against the accused related to the same place – CIT Crawford College of Art and Design at Grand Parade, Cork, where he was charged with burglary with intent to attempt to cause criminal damage or to cause damage on December 18, 2017, December 29, 2017 and again on January 4, 2018.

READ MORE: Concerns over famed Cork boxers alleged links to domestic violence raised as statue proposal tabled

The defendant believed that unpleasant smells indicated the presence of demons and he began to believe that those around him were intent on harming him and were themselves possessed by demons.

He became convinced that it was through the art college that he could gain access to a portal to another dimension and that he would be safe from demons in this dimension.